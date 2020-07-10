American singer and actress Jessica Simpson celebrates her 40th birthday today. Many of you know that she is known for her hits like "Sweet Kisses", "I Wanna Love You Forever", "With You" and more. However, not just her music but the fans are also in love with her style. Also a brilliant fashion designer, Jessica started her own line of clothes and more with The Jessica Simpson Collection in 2005. Since then, there is no going back.

She has wowed her admirers with the amazing collections. In fact, her Instagram album is a proof that she is extremely passionate about the style statements and aesthetics of new trends. Here are some of her own super hot and gorgeous pictures that serve as an inspiration to all the fashionistas out there.

Hotness By Sea

Green In The New Black, May Be?

Red Hot and Ready

Black Minis Are Always Magical

Razzle Dazzle

Runwway Ready

Chic and Classy

Jessica's understanding of fashion comes from her own experiences. At Forbes’s annual Power Women’s Summit in 2014, she was quoted saying, "I have been every size on the planet, and I understand—I feel like I understand women. know there’s all different kinds, you know. There’s life and a whole entire world beyond L.A. and New York. And I do understand the Middle America, and their mindset." Well, she definitely is an idol for many girls out there and definitely will continue to be. Happy 40, Jessica!

