Jharkhand CM Denies Railway Statement, Says 50 Trains Already Reached State

Ranchi, May 15 (PTI) Refuting claims of the Indian Railways that Jharkhand approved only 48 'Shramik Special' trains, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday said the state has given no objection certificate (NOC) for 110 trains, and 50 of them have already reached the state.

In a video message posted on Twitter, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday had requested the Jharkhand chief minister to provide NOC for more trains so that stranded migrant workers can reach home.

Responding to Goyal's video message, Soren tweeted, "Honorable Mr Railway minister, it appears that you are not being informed properly by your office. We have given NOC for 110 trains in which 50 have reached the state bringing 60,000 migrants."

Railway officials in New Delhi said Jharkhand, a state ruled by a JMM-led coalition, has given approval for 48 trains only, while the number stands at 487 for Uttar Pradesh, 254 for Bihar and 79 for Madhya Pradesh.

Denying the claims, the Jharkhand chief minister said he has reiterated time and again his commitment to bring home all stranded workers of the state.

He has urged Goyal to provide additional trains for Jharkhand so that more and more migrants could return to the state.

"Currently only four to six trains are coming to Jharkhand everyday which is not enough to bring back seven lakh migrant labourers of the state," Soren tweeted.

He also said that the state government wrote to the Centre for clearance of two chartered flights four days ago to bring back 319 workers stuck in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, but has not received any reply so far.

"It has been FOUR days & we are still awaiting necessary clearances/NOC from @PIBHomeAffairs initiate the process. Jharkhand Govt will bear the costs of the flights to Ranchi, if MHA permits us. We need a humane approach now & be sensitive to those who have faced the worst," Soren said in another tweet.

Flights will also be deployed to bring back those stranded outside the country and permission has been sought from the Ministry of Home Affairs, a statement from the CMO said.

