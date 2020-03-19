Jwala Gutta Urges People with Flu-like Symptoms to Get Tested

New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI): As concerns over coronavirus continue to grow in the country, Indian badminton player Jwala Gutta on Thursday urged people to get tested if they have any flu-like symptoms.Gutta took to Twitter and posted a message. "Anyone who has cough Flu like symptoms Respiratory problems Pls go get tested irrespective of your travel history," she said.Many sporting events across the globe have been affected by the COVID-19 and as a preventive measure; all the upcoming tournaments/competitions are either postponed or cancelled.India has reported 13 fresh cases of coronavirus on Thursday. The total number of infected people in the country reached 169. According to official data provided by the Ministry of Health, as many as 15 people infected with the virus have been discharged after receiving treatment. (ANI)

