Kangana Ranaut's Team Shares Throwback Pictures from Her 2008 Europe Trip

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Dubbing her as 'wanderlust', actor Kangana Ranaut's team on Sunday posted throwback pictures of her from her trip to Europe in 2008.The picture featured a younger Kangana in her early 20s travelling to various parts of Europe including the famous Italy based amphitheatre - the Colosseum.The 'Queen' actor is seen dressed in simple yet elegant outfits in the pictures from her two-month-long trip to Europe."#Throwback to the good old travel days! Major throwback to 2008 when the 21-year-old art, history, and travel enthusiast #KanganaRanaut travelled to Italy for a 2 months long trip!" the team tweeted along with the pictures.They also shared trivia on the 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor's travel diaries and said that Kangana used to take her camera to each of her trips."Interesting Trivia: before the iPhone days, she used to take her camera along everywhere," the team tweeted. Kangana began her acting career at a very young age with her debut film 'Gangster' for which she garnered a lot of appreciation. (ANI)

