New beginnings started for American rapper Kanye West as he officially changed his name to Ye. A Los Angeles judge on Monday approved a petition by the 'Runaway' hitmaker Kanye West to officially change his name to be known simply as 'Ye', with no middle or last name, reports Deadline. Kanye West Files To Legally Change His Name From Kanye Omari West to ‘Ye’.

Kanye filed the petition on August 24 and stated he was making the change for personal reasons. In fact, in 2018, he released an eighth studio album titled 'Ye'. After getting legal approval to change his name, Kanye took to Instagram and posted a photograph of his new haircut. Kanye West To Open Donda Academy Prep School After His Late Mother Donda West’s Name.

The picture shows Kanye with his back toward the camera while wearing a silver chain that bears the name of his son Saint. The caption is the sign for Japan's yen currency and China's yuan. Kanye has called himself Ye on social media for years.

