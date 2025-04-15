The irreverent rants of American rapper and record producer Kanye West continue on Elon Musk-owned social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. Kanye West, who changed his name to simply ‘Ye’, has been posting disgusting and outrageous claims on his X page. He has been saying controversial things about his former wife and mother of his kids, Kim Kardashian, and her family. Ye also has been tweeting about singer Taylor Swift, with whom he has old beef. After writing about still not having had s*x with Taylor Swift, as a reference to the lyrics of his 2016 song "Famous", Kanye West has now turned his aim at former US First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, wife of former US President Bill Clinton. In a claim that has left some netizens shocked, Kanye West has called Hillary Clinton a “maphrodite” (hermaphrodite) and someone who had the male organ. Read what Kanye West wrote about Hillary Clinton on X. ‘The Kardashians Are S*x Workers’, Alleges Kanye West in Objectionable Social Media Post Against Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian.

Hillary Clinton Is a ‘Maphrodite’, As Per Kanye West

After the conspiracy theory claiming former US First Lady Michelle Obama is a man or transgender woman married to former US President Barack Obama, now comes the new theory of Hillary Clinton’s sex at birth. Kanye West, in his tweet dated April 14, 2025, posted at 9:45 AM, wrote, “Just got word that Hillary Clinton has a d*ck Welp I guess all p***y a** woke celebrities was actually With her maphrodite.” (sic) A hermaphrodite is someone – “a person, an animal or a flower” – that has “both male and female sexual organs or characteristics”, as per the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

Kanye West's Tweet on Hillary Clinton

Just got word that Hillary Clinton has a dick Welp I guess all pussy ass woke celebrities was actually With her maphrodite — ye (@kanyewest) April 15, 2025

Kanye West's Political Leanings

It’s not clear why Kanye West is attacking Hillary Clinton and her clan with his words, but he has been known to be anti-Obama since 2013 at least. Clinton has worked closely with Obama in his administration. Also, Kanye West had announced his intention to run for President in the 2020 US Elections, before he withdrew his application. West has also been a vocal supporter of US President Donald Trump, who is currently serving his second term. Hence, the political inclinations of Kanye West are clear. Whether his latest tweet about Hillary Clinton has political motivations egged on by her rivals, remains to be seen. However, Kanye West sure likes to be in the limelight by renewing feuds or creating new ones with fellow Americans who are powerful. Kanye West Reveals He Still Has Political Aspirations, Apologizes to Kim Kardashian.

Netizens Have Mixed Reactions to Kanye West Post on Hillary Clinton

Kanye West’s X post on Hillary Clinton has reactions, as expected. But the reactions are from netizens who are not taking his tweet seriously. Not really slamming Kanye, they seem to be joining in the fun, reminding people of the conspiracy theory against Michelle Obama. While one X user said, “Mike Obama also has one, the other demanded proof, “Pics or it didn't happen”. Another user simply posted a GIF of Hillary Clinton rolling her eyes, and another one, a Trump supporter, got too personal when he said, "Might be onto something there. No wonder Bill cheated on her." A netizen felt Kanye West was stoned out while tweeting this, saying, “I think you might be on substances” (sic). Another X user laughed it off, saying, “They enjoy it in Epstein island and Diddy parties 😂” (sic), referring to the ongoing Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs s*x parties and trafficking scandal. "I love your BS @kanyewest, this is the best episode of “America: the Reality Show” ever," tweeted an X user, posting a GIF of late singer Michael Jackson. Another one said, "Finally a good tweet", with one more user posting GIF saying, "Oh My."

Need Proof

Another Michelle Obama Theory?

Best Reality Show

When Errol Musk Claimed ‘Michelle Obama is a Man’

In February 2025, X owner and billionaire Elon Musk’s father Errol Musk said on Wide Awake Podcast that Michelle Obama was a man and that Barack Obama was queer, referring to late comedian Joan Rivers, who had said the same thing just two weeks before the octogenarian passed away. The bizarre theory is brought forth by netizens time and again, with modified pictures of Michelle Obama. The same could happen to Hillary Clinton, if people listen to Ye’s rants. As if deepfake videos of celebrities weren’t an issue, we now have weird narratives being built about them from people of their fraternity.

Errol Musk on Michelle Obama - Watch Video:

