Bengaluru, June 12: Karnataka cabinet on Thursday "unanimously" decided to conduct a new Socio-Educational survey, popularly known as the caste census, in the state, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said. He said 90 days time will be given for the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission to conduct a fresh survey and submit the report, but did not wish to comment on the survey cost. "....we have taken a decision in the cabinet. It was a unanimous decision that a new survey is to be conducted," Siddaramaiah told reporters after a special cabinet meeting.

He said, "The government will consult the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission....we are going to give 90 days time to survey a fresh, and to give the report." The decision comes after the Congress top brass -- including President Mallikarjun Kharge and leader Rahul Gandhi -- on Tuesday directed the state government to hold caste re-enumeration in Karnataka to address the concerns of some communities, who complained of being left out of the survey that was conducted 10 years ago. Caste Census to Be Redone to Dispel Doubts over Sanctity of Data: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar.

The CM said as per the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission Act's section 11(1) too, the state government should go for a survey, as it has been ten years since the last survey was done. He said, "After considering all aspects and law, as it has been ten years since the Socio-Educational survey was conducted by the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission, the cabinet has decided to go for a new survey; and as per the section 11(2) of the Act it has been decided to consult the commission in this regard."

The decision came at a time when the cabinet was already considering the Socio-Educational Survey report that was submitted to the government by the commission, based on the survey that was conducted in 2015. The survey report was placed before the cabinet for the first time on April 11, which was discussed in three-four meetings since then. Various communities, especially Karnataka's two dominant ones -- Vokkaligas and Veershaiva-Lingayats -- had expressed strong reservations about the caste survey that was done in 2015, calling it "unscientific", and have been demanding that it be rejected, and a fresh survey be conducted. There are also strong voices against it from within the ruling Congress.

Asked whether the government has dropped the previous survey report and its recommendations, Siddaramaiah maintained, it has been ten years and the law says a new survey has to be done after ten years. Accordingly, the decision has been made. To a question whether the government did not know about the law and had to wait for the Congress high command's directions, he said, "We looked into the Act when the matter came up for discussion. In the meanwhile, the high command called and gave suggestions." Caste Census to Benefit Assam's Indigenous Muslim Community: Himanta.

Responding to a question about the central government announcing caste enumeration in the next census, the CM said the state's survey will be different from the Centre, as they have nowhere said that they will do the Socio-Educational survey. When questioned whether the government had bowed down to the high command's pressure, he said, "We have not bowed down to any pressure from the high command. The government has acted in accordance with law." Siddaramaiah also rejected the BJP's allegation that the fresh survey issue has been brought in to divert attention from the stampede issue.

Responding to a question about his assurance to the Vokkaliga and Lingayat community, who had opposed the previous survey, he said, "It is not a question of Vokkaligas or Lingayats. Other backward communities also have given their suggestions." Questioned as to what will happen to the recommendations made in the earlier survey report, like enhancing Muslim reservation to 8 per cent, the CM said, "After the new survey it will be reexamined." Noting that the earlier Socio-Educational survey was conducted with 54 criterions by going door-to-door, and a report was submitted, the CM said, according to 2011 census, Karnataka's population then was 6.11 crore. By 2015, it was estimated to be 6.35 crore, out of which 5.98 crore were surveyed.

The survey was conducted between April 11 and May 30, 2015 by 1.60 lakh staff. They include 1.33 lakh teachers, he said. Pointing out that the report and its recommendations were not finalised during his earlier tenure as CM (2013-18), Siddaramaiah said in the 2018 election, Congress party lost, and the Congress-JD(S) coalition government came to power under H D Kumaraswamy. "Backward Classes Commission, under its then chairperson H Kantharaju, which conducted the survey, had approached the then the Backward Classes Welfare Minister Puttarangashetty with a request to receive the report, but the then CM Kumaraswamy put pressure on the minister not to receive it," he alleged.

The BJP, which came to power following the collapse of the coalition government, appointed K Jayaprakash Hegde, who was then with the party, as the Chairman of the commission and also new members, as the Kantharaju commission's tenure was over, he detailed. The Hegde commission, based on the data gathered by Kantharaju's team, made recommendations and submitted a report to the government on February 29, 2024. As Parliament elections came, the report was not discussed immediately, the CM said.