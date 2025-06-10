New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that the caste census would be redone to allay doubts of various communities over the sanctity of data.

"It has been decided to clear the air over the earlier caste census with respect to its data accuracy and concerns of under-representation of certain communities. Data will be collected once again through door-to-door and online surveys. The entire process would be done in a very transparent manner," he told the media after a meeting with the AICC leaders in Delhi.

"AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, AICC General Secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala discussed with the CM and me various aspects including party organisation, state politics and the stampede incident," he said.

"We had plans to finalise the re-doing of the caste census in the next Cabinet meeting to be held on June 12. Our national leaders have told us to redo the caste census in view of concerns raised by several communities over the previous census. Our seniors have directed us to ensure that the process is fair and transparent and ensure all concerns of communities are addressed," he added.

He said that the Karnataka government is committed to social justice.

"Our government is committed to social justice. The decision of our senior leaders is a step towards ensuring every family has an opportunity to be enumerated in the caste census. I appeal to leaders of every community and seers of all communities to cooperate with this census," he said.

He said that the state government has been conducting a survey of SC/ST communities to collect data of sub-castes for the last two months.

"As the new caste census will take a longer time, we will discuss the modalities of the census in the next Cabinet meeting. There is no need for worry as we will take everyone into confidence in this process. We will correct all concerns expressed about the previous caste census. An online option is given so that people of our state can have an opportunity to be enumerated even if they are currently living outside the state," he explained.

Responding to a question that if the stampede incident was discussed in the meeting with AICC leaders, he said, "The incident was discussed. Our party is treating this incident seriously. We have given all the details of the incident to the High Command."

Asked if the Cabinet reshuffle was discussed, he said it was not discussed. Asked about the nomination of MLCs, he said, "The High Command will evaluate the nominations and will give directions to the CM." (ANI)

