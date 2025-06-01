Bengaluru June 1: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday clarified that the Express Link Canal project would continue despite ongoing protests. He said that 40 per cent of the work had already been completed, and there was no reason to halt the project at this stage. "Forty per cent of the work of the Express Link Canal project has been completed. In this situation, there is no reason to stop the work," Shivakumar told reporters at Vidhana Soudha while addressing concerns over the Hemavati Link Canal project.

The remarks came amid growing protests from farmers and political leaders opposing the Hemavati Link Canal. While responding to the agitation, Shivakumar stated, "Those who are there, those who are here, are all our farmers. We will protect the interests of everyone." The protests gained traction after BJP MLA Suresh Gowda voiced opposition. However, Shivakumar pointed out that key MLAs were already aware of the project. Will Clear Encroachments Under Disaster Management Act: DCM DK Shivakumar.

"MLAs Krishnappa and Suresh Gowda have said that they are aware of this project. They have also spoken about it. However, they are now fighting. I am not saying that this is wrong. All the MLAs are mentally aware of this issue," he said. When asked about Union Minister V Somanna's letter concerning the project, Shivakumar responded with caution and respect. "He is a big man, a Union Minister. Let's ask for his guidance as well," he said, indicating that the government was open to suggestions and cooperation from the Centre.

On Saturday, DK Shivakumar alleged that the protest against the Hemavati Link Canal project is a political protest. He said 40 per cent of the work is already done, and the project will not be stopped as it will help farmers, and also accused BJP leaders of trying to create problems. Thousands of farmers in Karnataka held a large protest on Saturday near Gubbi town in Tumakuru district, opposing the start of work on the Hemavathi River Link Canal Project.

Speaking to the mediapersons about the protest against the project, DK Shivakumar said, "That is all a political protest. Nothing is there within the water. We have sorted it out. I have discussed with them. We have a technical report. Everything is over. Already, 40 per cent of the work is over. There is no question of stopping any work. We will continue with it. It will help every farmer in the area... BJP leaders always do that. They are known for creating problems." He further added that the Karnataka government will not tolerate hate speech or misinformation. Communal Tensions in Coastal Karnataka a Major Blow to Region: DK Shivakumar.

"Karnataka government does not tolerate hate speeches or misinformation. The law will take its course. We have instructed all the DCs to identify in every district and take all the information and file cases immediately. We want to keep the districts in coastal Karnataka very peaceful and business-oriented. We are working out a strategy for the unemployment problem that has been created there. A team from our party will also assess the situation," Shivakumar said.

