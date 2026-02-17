Bengaluru, February 17: In a swift and coordinated operation, the Bengaluru City Police successfully rescued a four-year-old boy who was accidentally left asleep in a cab on Friday night, February 14, 2026. The child had spent the evening visiting the ISKCON Temple with his mother and five relatives. During the return journey to their apartment in Ponnappa Layout, the boy fell into a deep sleep in the back seat.

In the rush to disembark upon reaching their destination at approximately 8:26 PM, the family inadvertently left the child behind, and the cab driver, unaware of his youngest passenger, drove away to attend to his next bookings. The oversight was realised only minutes after the family entered their home. Panic-stricken, the mother first attempted to contact the cab service through its call center, but after failing to get immediate help, she alerted Namma-112, the state’s emergency response system. Karnataka Horror: Class 10 Student Dies After Jumping From Hostel Building, Father Alleges Harassment by Staff; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The alert triggered a rapid response from the Hennur Police Station, with a patrolling Hoysala team reaching the residence within two minutes to initiate a high-tech search operation. The rescue was spearheaded by ASI Manjappa Koppal and Head Constable Satish Kumar of the Hoysala-51 patrol team. Upon arrival, the officers scanned CCTV footage from the apartment complex to identify the vehicle's registration number. Once identified, the police utilised the Mobile Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (MCCTNS) app to instantly retrieve the vehicle owner's contact details, which eventually led them to the driver, Kiran.

By the time police made contact, Kiran had already completed two additional passenger trips across the city. He was shocked to discover that the boy was still fast asleep on the rear floor or seat of the vehicle, having slept through the entire transition of new passengers. The police instructed the driver not to wake the child and monitored the cab’s live location in real-time as he was directed back to the apartment. Bengaluru Shocker: Toddler Drowns in Studio’s Artificial Pond During Mother’s Maternity Photoshoot, Probe Launched.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh lauded the officers for their efficiency, stating that the operation underscores the success of the Safe City Project. The project integrates advanced surveillance and rapid-response infrastructure to protect vulnerable citizens, particularly children and women. The fact that the child was located and returned within 60 minutes is being cited as a prime example of how integrated digital tools like the MCCTNS app can drastically reduce response times in urban emergencies.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Hindu), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

