Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 29 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that he has instructed officials to clear all encroachments under the Disaster Management Act to ensure the smooth flow of rainwater.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting storm water drains at Manyata Tech Park, he said, "Officials have been instructed to clear all buildings that obstruct the smooth flow of rain water in the city. Action will be taken under the Disaster Management Act." "The CM and I have already visited the rain-affected areas. This is an important junction, and any issues here result in problems in other areas. Some people have brought a stay from the court to stop encroachments, and our officials are also not cooperating. Hence, we have asked officials to clear encroachments under the Disaster Management Act," he said.

"We are not keen to take away anyone's property and give them trouble. I am visiting the problem spots myself to verify. Everyone has agreed to allow the works to continue. But it is important to find a permanent solution. We don't want to demolish any random building, but it is important to ensure that rainwater flows smoothly without causing a flood. We can't allow Bengaluru's reputation to go down the drain. We will compensate the building owners if there are technical issues, but we want the issues to be sorted out. We have given complete authority to the Commissioner and the Secretary to take necessary action in this regard," he added.

Asked about confusion about maps, he said, "Irrespective of the issues with the map, rain water must flow."

DK Shivakumar also commented on the BJP's demand to reduce the cess on garbage. He said, "We will make them realise the decision taken during their period. We will check their proposal and discuss with them."

While replying to a question on his letter to the Chief Secretary regarding the transfer of engineers in the Irrigation Department, he said, "There are not many engineers in the Irrigation Department, but we need resources immediately. Hence, I have written to the Chief Secretary not to transfer any of the engineers to other departments. Many of them come to our department, get a promotion and seek transfers to other departments."

When asked if any transfers have happened without his knowledge, he said, "There is a provision to do so at a senior level. Many MLAs put pressure on us to deploy engineers of their choice in their jurisdiction. Hence, engineers are not coming forward to work in the Irrigation departments. This was the reason behind the letter." (ANI)

