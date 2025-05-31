Dakshina Kannada, May 31: A landslide in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district led to the collapse of a house, trapping four people under the debris. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), working alongside the Fire Department, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and district officials, conducted a joint rescue operation. According to the NDRF, one woman and a young boy were successfully rescued and immediately taken for medical evaluation. However, two other individuals were found deceased and were declared dead at the scene after being extricated from the rubble.

In a post on X, NDRF stated, "RescueOperation, House Collapsed due to Landslide at Dakshina Kannada, KA. 04 persons trapped inside. NDRF in joint ops with local admin, Fire Dept & SDRF. Rescued one female and one boy alive. Extricated two bodies" The landslide occurred following intense rainfall in the region, leading to structural damage to the house and trapping its occupants. Meanwhile, as heavy rains lashed parts of Karnataka, prompting the state government to ramp up emergency preparedness. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar assured the public that all necessary measures are in place to handle such situations. Karnataka Gears Up to Tackle Heavy Rains, Dy CM Shivakumar Directs Deputy Commissioners to Take Action.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Shivakumar outlined the proactive measures being taken by the state to manage the situation and told the media that all deputy commissioners have been asked to take the required action, and state ministers will be at their headquarters to look over the situation. "We have called all the deputy commissioners and asked them to take action. For emergency cases, we have authorised all the deputy commissioners and the officers to be alert. After the meeting, all the Ministers must be in their headquarters and help the people because we can't avoid nature," he said. U'khand: One Killed, Five Injured in Landslide on Kedarnath National Highway.

Landslide In Dakshina Kannada

#RescueOperation 🔸House Collapsed due to #Landslide 🔸at Dakshina Kannada, KA 🔸04 persons trapped inside 🔸NDRF in joint ops with local admin, Fire Dept & SDRF ✅Rescued 1 female & 1 boy alive ◼️Extricated 2 bodies @HMOIndia @ndmaindia @PIBBengaluru @PIBHomeAffairs pic.twitter.com/xCMl8GULeC — NDRF 🇮🇳 (@NDRFHQ) May 30, 2025

In Bengaluru, the state's capital and one of the most affected areas, Shivakumar confirmed that sensitive and flood-prone zones have already been identified. "In Bengaluru, we have already pinpointed (sensitive) places. My team is in full action," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)