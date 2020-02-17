Kashi-Mahakal Express Gets a Temple on Wheels Dedicated to Lord Shiva

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): In a first, seat number 64 of coach B5 in the Kashi-Mahakal Express, that connects three Jyotirlingas in two states, has been turned into a mini-temple devoted to Lord Shiva.The Kashi Mahakal Express connects Omkareshwar (near Indore), Mahakaleshwar (Ujjain) and Kashi Vishwanath (Varanasi) Jyotirlingas.The train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 16 from the Varanasi junction and will start plying regularly from February 20.Meanwhile, the railway authorities have kept pictures dedicated to Lord Shiva on the seat, they are also mulling to keep this seat reserved for the Lord in the days ahead.Offering prayers at the seat on auspicious days and occasions are also being considered. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)