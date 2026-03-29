Thiruvananthapuram, March 29: Ahead of the Assembly polls, Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday said people in the state are looking for change as they are "fed up" of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Congress. Speaking to ANI, Chandrasekhar said, "There is very clear, visible evidence that the people of Keralam want change. People of Keralam are fed up with the Congress and the CPM, and they certainly are looking forward to a government that will give them development, a government that will give their children a better future." Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: BJP Hits Back at CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Claims Party Set To Form Govt in State.

On the Prime Minister's visit to Kerala today, he expressed confidence in securing victory for NDA in the Palakkad and Thrissur constituencies. "We are very confident that both in Palakkad and Thrissur, the people will give a huge mandate to the NDA," he said. His remarks come ahead of Kerala Assembly polls, which will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23. The polling would be done under strict guidelines issued by the ECI under the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which came into effect in all poll-bound regions after the election schedule was announced. ‘Message of Change, Hope’: Shashi Tharoor on Congress Strategy for Kerala Assembly Elections 2026.

The Congress-led UDF seek to unseat the incumbent Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led LDF and gain control of the 140-member assembly. The LDF-led government has governed the state for around a decade. Around 2.7 crore electors are expected to participate in the election. Following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state electoral roll, the final voter list for Kerala was released on February 21. The revised roll includes 2,69,53,644 voters--1,31,26,048 male voters, 1,38,27,319 female voters, and 227 third-gender voters. Among them, 4,24,518 voters belong to the 18-19 age group.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)