Kochi, March 28: With just two weeks left for the Kerala Assembly elections, Palakkad is set to witness three rivals, the United Democratic Front (UDF), Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) converge in the city with Congress leader Shashi Tharoor saying on Saturday that he is 'happy to welcome' Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan despite all three of them being in different constituencences for their programs.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Kerala on Sunday, noting that multiple political leaders, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and he himself, will be present in Palakkad, albeit in different constituencies, as campaigning intensifies ahead of the Assembly elections. Kerala Assembly Election 2026: BJP Releases Second List of 39 Candidates, Fields K Ranjith Against CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Speaking to ANI, Tharoor said on Saturday, "I'm also in Palakkad, but not in the same district, not in the same constituency. In fact, the Chief Minister is also going to be in Palakkad. So we are all three converging in Palakkad tomorrow, but in different parts of Palakkad. It's important, frankly, that everyone gets their message across." Extending a cordial welcome, Tharoor said, "I am happy to welcome the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister, everybody else." He reiterated that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is focused on delivering a message of change and future-oriented governance. "Our message is one of change, hope, and thinking about the future. One of our slogans is 'Think tomorrow, vote UDF,'" he said.

Highlighting the campaign momentum, Tharoor expressed optimism about the UDF's prospects in the April 9 polls. "Look at the phenomenal energy and positive messaging we are receiving wherever we go. This is the 24th candidate I've campaigned for, and everywhere I see encouraging signs. The wave for the UDF is gathering momentum, and we are going to be winning," he asserted. Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: BJP Hits Back at CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Claims Party Set To Form Govt in State.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met Congress MP from Kannur, K Sudhakaran, and his family on Saturday, along with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and MP K.C. Venugopal, ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections scheduled for April 9. In a post shared on X, Rahul Gandhi praised K. Sudhakaran for his longstanding dedication to the people of Kerala, stating, "K. Sudhakaran ji has spent a lifetime fighting for the people of Kerala - through every storm, every challenge, every test. He has the strength and loyalty of a true Congress soldier." Kerala will go to the polls on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4.