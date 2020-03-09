Kerala Vlogger Discharged After He Was Tested Negative for COVID-19

Kannur (Kerala) [India], Mar 9 (ANI): A vlogger, who was vlogging his experience from a coronavirus isolation ward in the government hospital sending positivity from social media platform, was on Monday evening discharged after he was tested negative for COVID-19."My result has come. It is negative. The doctor here also has given me discharge. As I told you all be fearless, this coronavirus and all won't affect us," Shakir Subhan said in his latest video.Subhan was updating his YouTube channel named 'Mallu Traveler' on a daily basis informing about the facilities, care given by doctors and everything else.He landed in Kannur from Azerbaijan and was seen walking after the screening at the airport, saying "I am walking like a VIP now...no customs checking, everything cleared and people all staying away from me."He was shifted to Kannur government hospital."Don't be afraid, face everything in life. But be serious about the precautions, wear a mask, wash hands ... I will continue vlogging... here I am all alone. One more patient is expected..." he posted from the hospital bed."My biggest passion is travelling the world and experiencing new adventures and cultures. I live for it," he added.He had set off on his journey in October 2019 and covered nine countries including Singapore, UAE, Qatar, and Iran.The young vlogger had to cut shot globe-trotting after the coronavirus outbreak that reached its peak when he reached Azerbaijan."If you have reached from any foreign countries affected with coronavirus don't go to your home directly. Go to a hospital. Follow advice by health authorities," he said.The video from the isolation ward so far has fetched more than one million views on YouTube. (ANI)

