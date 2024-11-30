Khargone, November 30: Four persons, including three women and a toddler, were killed and 21 others injured when the private bus they were travelling in veered off the road and overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Saturday, police said. The Khargone-Alirajpur bus was speeding when the driver lost his control of the wheel at Jiratpura crossing near Segaon in the afternoon, about 42 km from the district headquarters, killing four persons on the spot, a police officer said. Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: Girl Student Killed, 2 Injured After Truck Hits Them During Physical Training on Agra-Mumbai Highway in Shivpuri District.

Khargone Road Accident

VIDEO | Madhya Pradesh: A speeding private bus lost control and overturned killing at least four passengers and injuring several others in Khargone.#MPNews #MadhyaPradeshNews (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/AbOEzuCcmT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 30, 2024

Eight of the 21 injured passengers were rushed to the district hospital while others were admitted to nearby health centres, Superintendent of Police Dharmaraj Meena told PTI. A JCB machine was mobilised to restore the bus, which fell on its side, to the original position, he said. The driver of the bus fled the spot after the incident, he said, adding that the conductor has been detained by police.

