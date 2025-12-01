In deeply disturbing news, a relative of Kannada film actress Ashika Ranganath has died by suicide in Panduranaga Nagar, Bengaluru. It is being reported that the victim, Achala (22) was the cousin of the Kannada actress. Reports revealed that she committed suicide in Panduranaga Nagar after being sexually assaulted by her drug addict boyfriend. ‘Jamtara 2’ Actor Sachin Chandwade Dies by Suicide at 25 at His Residence in Jalgaon.

Actress Ashika Ranganath’s Cousin Sister Dies by Suicide

According to reports, Ashika Ranganath's cousin Achala was an engineering graduate from Haasan district. She committed suicide at a relative's house on November 22, 2025. The tragic incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Puttenahalli Police Station.

Accused Yet to Be Arrested

The Puttenahalli Police, who are investigating the case, have not yet arrested the accused, even after 10 days of Acahal's passing. The fact that the accused (Mayank) has not been arrested yet, despite the police having evidence against him, has deeply angered the girl's parents.

According to reports, Achala was the daughter of Ashika Ranganath's maternal uncle. The actress' aunt claims that her daughter committed suicide due to the constant harassment from her boyfriend. Mayank was a distant relative of Achala. After they fell in love, he allegedly forced her into a physical relationship. Mayank, who was a drug addict, often pressured Achala for intimate encounters. When she refused, he physically harassed and mentally abused her.

A case was filed against Mayank and his mother at the Hassan Town Police Station. The girl's parents demanded that those responsible for their daughter's death be immediately arrested. AI Shocker: Teenager Dies by Suicide After Being Blackmailed With Obscene AI Photos and Videos of Sisters in Haryana’s Faridabad.

In recent days, there have been several cases where young people have taken their own lives due to troubles in their relationships. News of individuals dying after facing cheating and complicated affairs has also become increasingly common.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

