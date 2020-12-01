Medininagar (Jharkhand), Dec 1 (PTI) One person has been killed and another critically injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place at Nimachak More in Panki police station area on Monday, a police officer said.

The deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Nazir Ansari, a resident of Sikni village in Tarhasi police station area, he said.

The injured motorcyclist has been admitted to Medini Rai Medical College and Hospital and his condition is stated to be critical, the officer added.

