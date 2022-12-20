Thane, Dec 20 (PTI) Maharashtra's Thane district has reported one new case of coronavirus, taking its tally of infections to 7,47,383, a health official said on Tuesday.

The latest case was recorded on Monday.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district has come down to 12, as compared to 17 the previous day, the official said.

The death toll stood in the district remained unchanged at 11,967, he said, adding the recovery count has reached 7,36,170.

