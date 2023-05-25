New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) The 14th Clean Energy Ministerial will be organised in Goa in July to accelerate the development and usage of green energy, Power Minister R K Singh said on Thursday.

Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) was established in 2009 as a high-level global forum to promote the advancement of clean energy. India is one of the founding members of CEM.

Also Read | India to Be a Developed Country by 2047, Economists Agree on the Roadmap Says SKOCH Group.

The coordination support for the CEM is provided by a multi-lateral CEM Secretariat based in Paris, France.

Singh, who is also the minister for new and renewable energy, made the remarks at logo launch event of the 14th Clean Energy Ministerial in the national capital.

Also Read | Delhi Consumer Forum Asks SBI To Pay Rs Two Lakh to Customer for Sending Bills Despite Credit Card's Expiry.

"The Clean Energy Ministerial forum provides an opportunity to the country to convene the global clean energy community and engage on a diverse set of events and bring across the wide spectrum of clean energy innovation to deployment," the minister said.

India is the host of the '14th Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM14)' and '8th Mission Innovation (MI8)' meetings for 2023 events to be held in Goa between July 19-22.

The fourth meeting of G20 Energy Transitions Working Group (ETWG) will also happen during the same period in Goa.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)