Kota, Mar 26 (PTI) Three youths have been booked in connection with the rape of a 15-year-old after she was allegedly kidnapped from her house in Rajasthan's Bundi district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Rakesh Meena, Lavkush Meena and Mahaveer Singh, police said.

The survivor, accompanied by her parents, filed a complaint on Tuesday. She told the police that Rakesh and Lavkush kidnapped her from her residence on Friday night and took her near a bridge.

Rakesh raped her while Lavkush guarded the road, the survivor told the police. Following this, they left her on the road and fled.

The girl sought help from a bypasser -- Mahaveer Singh -- who took her to a room and safely dropped her home in the morning. She told the police that fearing her parents, she did not want to go home late at night.

Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered against Rakesh and Lavkush under sections 65(1) (rape), 70 (2) (gang rape) and 137(2) (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Police also filed a case against Mahaveer Singh for not taking the 15-year-old survivor to her parents or the police and keeping her in a room with him, DSP Ashish Bhargav said.

The accused are yet to be arrested and further investigation is underway, police added.

The survivor was produced before Child Welfare Committee (CWC) following a medical examination and the CWC ordered to send her to a girl's shelter home.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)