New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Two cyber fraudsters have been arrested for allegedly duped a man here of Rs 10 lakh on the pretext of online investment, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Devraj Kapoor (40) and Fateh Singh (25).

On October 24, a complainant reported that he was cheated of Rs 10 lakh on the pretext of online investment, they said.

The victim told police that he had joined some social media group where he was lured to invest online, the police said.

"Focusing on the money trail and technical analysis, two men were apprehended from Jaipur and Maharashtra on November 6," a police officer said.

The two men were staying in hotels and kept changing their locations, the officer said.

