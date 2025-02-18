New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Two people were injured after being hit by a speeding Audi car in Delhi's Lodhi Road, an official said on Tuesday.

The injured were identified as Naitik and Abhishek, who are undergoing treatment.

The incident took place when the luxury car hit a scooter and crashed into a tree in front of the Jorbagh Post Office.

According to the police, the car was driven recklessly at a high speed, injuring both persons.

