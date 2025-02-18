Mumbai, February 18: Lottery players participating in the Shillong Teer games can check today's results, February 18, on websites like shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. The Shillong Teer Result will be announced after both Round 1 and Round 2 of all Teer games are completed. Held at Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya, the Shillong Teer games draw participants from Shillong, nearby areas, and other Northeast states. Players can view the winning numbers for today by checking the Shillong Teer Result Chart of February 18, 2025, below.

Eight Teer games are played from Monday to Saturday, with Sunday as a holiday. These games include Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Shillong Teer Results Today, February 17 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on February 18, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) of Meghalaya, the Shillong Teer games are a local sport of the Khasi tribe. Lottery enthusiasts taking part in the speculative lottery game can check the Shillong Teer Result and winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2 games on the online portals mentioned above. They can also view the Shillong Teer Result Chart of February 18 here as the same will be updated once results are announced.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 27

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer? How Is the Lottery Played?

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game that is immensely popular in Meghalaya and other Northeast states. The game consists of two rounds - Round 1 and Round 2 - where players choose numbers between 0 and 99 and place their bets. What Is Satta Matka? What Are Different Types of Matka Games? Are Betting and Gambling Legal in India? Here's All You Need To Know.

The rules are simple: Local archers shoot arrows at designated targets, and the last two digits of the arrows that hit the target are drawn as the winning numbers. Lotteries are legal in 13 states across India, including Meghalaya, where Shillong Teer is played. However, players should be aware of the financial risks involved in betting before participating.

