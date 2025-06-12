Mainpuri (UP), Jun 12 (PTI) Two men were killed in a village here when their motorcycle was hit by an unknown vehicle and it collided into an electric police, police said on Thursday.

The accident occurred near Sauj village on Wednesday evening, they said.

Also Read | Tatkal Ticket Booking New Rules: 3 Major Changes Passengers Must Know for Train Ticket Bookings During Tatkal Hours.

The victims have been identified as Sachin Kumar (21) and his brother-in-law Dharmendra Kumar (24).

Station House Officer (SHO) Arvind Kumar Singh of Kurra Police Station said, "Sachin had gone to visit his sister in Rampura village. As he and Dharmendra were riding back to Kishni, their motorcycle was hit by an unknown vehicle. The impact caused them to lose control, and their vehicle then collided with an electric pole on the roadside."

Also Read | 'Flying Buses' To Beat Traffic in Delhi, Bengaluru and Other Cities? Know All About the Pod System That Nitin Gadkari Is Planning To Introduce.

Bystanders quickly spotted the critically injured duo and alerted the police.

"Both men were transported to Safai Medical College, where doctors declared them brought dead," said the SHO.

The police have informed the families of the deceased and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)