Jaipur, Feb 12 (PTI) Twenty-three juveniles fled away from a shelter home here on Monday by breaking a window, police said.

Transport Nagar police station SHO Zulfikar said that based on a complaint lodged by the juvenile shelter home administration, a case has been registered against all the juveniles under the relevant sections, including causing damage to government property.

He said that separate police teams have been formed to search for the absconding juveniles.

Various cases of rape, theft, murder and attempt to murder were registered against the absconding offenders, he said.

