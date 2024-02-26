Jammu, Feb 26 (PTI) Three labourers were found dead inside a tent in a remote area in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Monday, police said.

Balvinder Chand, 28, Sonu Ram, 25, and Anil Chand, 23, were engaged by a company that constructed power transmission towers in the Chenani area. The three were found dead inside a tent at hilltop Katheer-Gatwal village, officials said.

A team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Sheikh Tahir Aminas as well as a team of Forensic Science Laboratory visited the scene and took the bodies to Chenani hospital for autopsy.

"The exact cause of death will be known only after the post mortem which is being conducted by a board of doctors," DSP Amin told PTI.

There were no injury marks on the bodies, suggesting they may have died in their sleep, the officer added.

