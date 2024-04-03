Medininagar, Apr 3 (PTI) Three youths were arrested by police for allegedly raping a minor girl in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Wednesday, an officer said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Chatarpur) Naushad Alam told PTI that the incident occurred in a village under the Naudiha Bazar police station limit.

Also Read | Army Medical Corps Raising Day 2024: Know History, Significance and Lesser-Known Facts About AMC on Its 260th Establishment Day.

SDPO said the police acted swiftly on receiving the information and arrested three youths.

The arrested youths were being interrogated while the girl was sent for a medical check-up, he said.

Also Read | What Is ‘Havana Syndrome’? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Mysterious Illness Linked to Russian Intelligence Unit.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)