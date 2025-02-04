Gurugram, Feb 4 (PTI) Three youths who mistook a police team on the KMP Expressway for civilians and tried to rob them at gunpoint were nabbed after a chase, police said on Tuesday.

The three arrested were identified as Shahid alias Pola, Imran, and Aamir, all natives of Dhulawat village in Nuh district. They were booked at Sadar Tauru Police Station.

A country-made pistol with a cartridge, an iron rod, and a stick were recovered from their possession.

The incident happened Monday night when a police patrol on the Kundali-Manesar-Palwal Expressway was accosted by three youths about a kilometre ahead of Dhulawat Toll Plaza.

"The accused stopped the police vehicle brandishing weapons. One of them pointed a gun at the driver's neck and said, 'take out whatever you have'. When the driver switched on the lights of the car, all three tried to run, realising they were police, but were nabbed," Mahender Singh, the investigating officer, said.

A background check revealed that all three had past criminal records and belonged to a gang of robbers.

Shahid alias Pola was found to have been involved in about 10 cases, including under sections of attempt to murder, robbery, theft, and obstruction in government work.

A case each of theft and possession of illegal weapons was found lodged against Aamir and Imran, police said.

