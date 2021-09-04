New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Saturday said the ministry has constructed 3,385.02 km of national highways so far in the current financial year 2021-22.

The pace of construction stood at 21.8 km per day, and this happened despite the COVID-19 pandemic and rainy season, it added.

"MoRTH constructed 3,385.02 km of national highways in the current financial year 2021-22 (till September 2), whereas it awarded projects of 3,068.26 km of NHs during this period. The pace of construction stood at 21.8 km per day," the ministry said in a tweet.

Recently, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said infrastructure development is important for the country, and the government's target is to achieve the pace of 100 km per day in highway construction. HRS hrs

