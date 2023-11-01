Sambhal (UP), Nov 1 (PTI) A teenage girl was rescued and four people, including a couple allegedly involved in human trafficking, were arrested here on Wednesday, an official said.

The arrests were made from the Bahjoi police station area.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.

Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said Kaptan, his wife Vineeta, Shri Pal and Ram Avtar were arrested in connection with a human trafficking case. The SP said a 14-year-old girl was also rescued from the clutches of the human traffickers.

Police said Kaptan and his wife had lured the girl from Delhi with Ram Avtar's support and were planning to sell her to Shri Pal for Rs 20,000.

Also Read | Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day When the State of Karnataka Was Formed.

The accused were arrested near Kaila Devi crossing here, they said.

Police have lodged an FIR against the accused under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sent them to jail.

The girl has been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee in the district, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)