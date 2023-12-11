Four persons died after a pickup truck crashed into another truck on Monday, December 11. The incident took place in Rajasthan’s Sridungargarh National Highway in Bikaner. Further details of the accident are awaited. Rajasthan Road Accident: Four Dead, Several Injured After Bus Loses Control, Falls on Railway Track Near Dausa (Watch Videos).

Rajasthan Road Accident

VIDEO | Four killed in road accident on Sridungargarh National Highway in Bikaner, Rajasthan. More details are awaited. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/JU4GdM5HMO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 11, 2023

