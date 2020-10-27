Tirunelveli, Oct 27 (PTI) A 7mm Japanese pistol was unearthed from a public water tank at nearby Kandiyaperi on Tuesday, police said.

Police personnel, acting on a tip off, searched the area with the help of sniffer dogs and found the weapon.

The pistol, of Japanese make and costing around Rs two lakh, was slightly corroded, but could be used now, police said.

The pistol was later handed over to the tahsildar and sent to the treasury locker.

