New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday alleged that the AAP knows it is not in a position to get a majority in the MCD's Standing Committee poll as many of its own councillors will not vote for the party.

The comments come after Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi approached the Supreme Court, seeking a direction to allow the Standing Committee's functions to be exercised by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) till the panel is constituted.

The development comes less than a fortnight after Oberoi, during a special session of the MCD, proposed vesting the powers of the Standing Committee on the House.

BJP councillors opposed the move and called it "illegal and unconstitutional".

Oberoi's plea, in which the Lt Governor's Office is a respondent, sought a direction for the smooth functioning of the civic body.

Kamaljeet Sehrawat, a general secretary in the BJP's Delhi unit, said this has "exposed" that "the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has no respect for the Delhi Municipal Act, according to which the Standing Committee is a mandatory body that ensures transparency in the workings of the MCD, especially in financial affairs".

Sehrawat said this gives a political message that the AAP knows it is not in a position to get a majority in the Standing Committee election as many of it own councillors will not vote for it.

