Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) Aditya Birla Capital on Friday reported a 27 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 530 crore in the December 2022 quarter, led by growth momentum across businesses.

Aditya Birla Capital is the holding company for the financial services businesses of the Aditya Birla Group.

In its NBFC business, the company's net interest margin rose 77 basis points, while the housing finance business witnessed a 106 basis point increase.

In the reporting quarter, the company's overall loan book increased 47 per cent to Rs 72,994 crore, driven partly by a 59 per cent increase in loans to retail SME and HNI customers.

The company added 1.4 million customers during the quarter with a focus on granular growth across all businesses, bringing the total active customer base to 43 million.

It reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 7,699 crore, which is 31 per cent more than the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

The company did not share the asset quality details like bad loan ratios.

As part of increasing its focus on small businesses, it has announced the launch of a comprehensive B2B platform for MSMEs to provide lending and value-added services to them.

