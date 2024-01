Bulandshahr (UP), Jan 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inspected the Police Shooting Range Ground here -- the venue for the January 25 visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to a press statement issued by the state government, the CM also reviewed projects, which the prime minister will inaugurate or lay foundation stones of.

After the review meeting, the Chief Minister told media that PM Modi would inaugurate and dedicate projects worth thousands of crores for Bulandshahr and Meerut divisions.

Adityanath was accompanied by Union Minister of State General VK Singh, State Principal Secretary Home Sanjay Prasad, and local public representatives during his visit.

