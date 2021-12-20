Mumbai, Dec 20 (PTI) Advertising volumes on television grew 3 per cent to 156 million seconds in November when compared to the year-ago period, the Broadcast Audience Research Council said on Monday.

However, going by the number of advertisers, the number of brands using the medium to reach out was the highest at 4,669 in November, the body said.

"Despite economic challenges that were accelerated with the second wave of COVID-19, legacy advertisers continued to increase spends on TV, and new brands placed faith in the medium to ensure that they were able to stay connected with their TG (target group),” it's head for client partnerships and revenue function, Aditya Phatak, said.

He said there was a double digit growth in languages like Malayalam, Bhojpuri and Telugu, which indicates a growing propensity among brands to use regional languages to further their messaging.

The overall volumes were 31 per cent higher when compared with November 2019, before the onset of pandemic when the economic growth was on a downhill trajectory.

The reporting month recorded 2,911 advertisers pedaling their 4,669 brands on the mass medium, it said, adding there was a 14 per cent growth in advertisers and 13 per cent in brands as compared to November 2019.

Nearly a fifth of advertisers and brands were new in the month, it added.

The banking, financial services and insurance industry reported an over 60 per cent growth in ad booking when compared to the preceding month of October 2021 at 3.8 million seconds, signalling a bounce back.

E-Commerce registered a 37 per cent growth with 15.5 million seconds of Ad Volumes in November 2021, as compared with the year-ago period.

