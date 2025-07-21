New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will soon visit Assam to meet farmers affected by recent floods and drought in many parts of the state and take necessary relief measures.

On Monday, Chouhan met Atul Bora, Assam's Agriculture and Horticulture Minister, in the national capital and expressed concern over the damage caused by flood and drought in many parts of the state.

According to an official statement, the Union Minister said he would soon visit the affected districts and meet farmers.

Chouhan said the Centre would make all efforts to provide relief to farmers.

He asserted that the Centre will always provide support to farmers in such natural calamities.

"We understand their pain and suffering. Measures will be taken to provide relief to them," Chouhan said.

The minister also directed ICAR to notify certain varieties of crops grown in the state.

Chouhan also met Rajasthan's Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena in the national capital.

Meena apprised the Union Minister about the action taken in the state against sales of fake seeds, fertilisers and pesticides.

In the meeting, Chouhan said he is very serious about fake seeds, fertilisers and pesticides. The related law will be made stringent, and the process has already been started.

"The Government will not allow farmers to be cheated," Chouhan said, while asserting that those involved in such irregularity activities would not be spared.

