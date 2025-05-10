New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday conducted a detailed review of farming operations across border districts of Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Jammu & Kashmir, with particular focus on ensuring uninterrupted agricultural activities for the upcoming kharif season.

During the meeting, Chouhan directed officials to identify villages within 10-15 km of international borders and the assessment of cultivable land in these areas. The exercise will cover border regions in Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh, an official statement said.

"We must identify exactly how many farmers are displaced or unable to reach their fields so we can develop targeted assistance plans," Chouhan said, stressing that kharif sowing operations should not be disrupted under any circumstances.

A comprehensive assessment will be conducted regarding total agricultural land, crops typically grown, affected farmer population, and required materials for cultivation, he added.

While assuring that the country faces no current shortage of essential agricultural inputs like urea, DAP, NPK fertilisers and diesel, Chouhan said supply chains will be closely monitored.

The ministry will coordinate with state governments to determine specific support needed from central agricultural and rural development departments.

The minister stressed the importance of ensuring timely availability of seeds and planting materials for the upcoming kharif sowing season that begins with the onset of southwest monsoon in June.

"In the current circumstances, if farmers are unable to conduct normal farming operations today, we need to assess what seeds and planting materials they will require for the upcoming Kharif season and provide these resources promptly to ensure proper sowing," Chouhan said.

Senior officials have been directed to engage with chief secretaries, agriculture secretaries and chief ministers of border states to facilitate coordinated support mechanisms.

