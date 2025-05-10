New Delhi, May 10: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative exam calendar for the year 2025-26, detailing the schedule for several key recruitment exams. Aspirants can now view and download the complete SSC Exam Calendar 2025 from the official website – ssc.gov.in. The calendar provides the timeline for the release of notifications, application windows, and exam dates for various examinations such as SSC CGL, SSC CHSL, Delhi Police SI, SSC JEE, and others.

According to the schedule, the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025 (Tier-I) will be advertised on June 9, 2025, with the application window closing on July 4. The exam is slated from August 13 to August 30, 2025. The CHSL 2025 (Tier-I) will open for applications on June 23, and close on July 18, with the exam to be held from September 8 to 18, 2025.

The Delhi Police Sub-Inspector and CAPF (Paper-I) exam will be notified on June 16, 2025, with the application deadline on July 7. The exam will be conducted from September 1 to 6, 2025. The Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination 2025 will have its notification out on June 5, with the exam set between August 6 to 11, 2025.

Other notable exams include the SSC JE Exam 2025 (Oct 27–31), Multi-Tasking Staff & Havaldar Exam (Sep 20–Oct 24), Constable and Head Constable exams (Nov–Dec 2025), and SSC GD Constable Exam 2026 (Jan–Feb). Departmental competitive exams will also be held across June 2025 to March 2026.

All examinations will be conducted in Computer Based Examination (CBE) mode. Candidates are advised to regularly check SSC’s website for updates.

