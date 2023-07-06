New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) AMNS India has partnered with automation technology company Festo India to set up New Age Makers Institute of Technology (NAMTECH) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

"The education initiative is aimed at delivering an integrated model of high-quality engineering and technical education, with special emphasis on manufacturing and sustainability," the steel maker said in a statement.

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) and Festo India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Festo Corporate Center in Stuttgart, Germany.

NAMTECH and Festo India will work in tandem on the design and delivery of technical labs at the campus in Gandhinagar.

They will also design and deliver short- and long-term academic programmes, starting with a professional master's programme in smart manufacturing, professional technologist programme in industrial automation and training, matching international standards.

