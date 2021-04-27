New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Steelmaker AMNS India on Tuesday said it has set up a 250-bed COVID hospital in Hazira in collaboration with the Gujarat government.

This health facility will be scaled up to a 1,000-bed centre in the near future, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) India said in a statement.

"To supplement the government's efforts (to fight COVID), AMNS India in alliance with the Government of Gujarat and District Administration, Surat, has set up a 250-bed COVID care hospital at Hazira, which will receive an uninterrupted supply of oxygen gas from its plant," it said.

The hospital was inaugurated on Monday virtually by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in presence of ArcelorMittal Executive Chairman Lakshmi Mittal.

The event was also attended by AMNS India CEO Dilip Oommen, Minister of State Health and Family Welfare Kishor Kanani (Kumar) and Member of Parliament C R Patil.

The 250-bed COVID care hospital near the company's Hazira manufacturing plant will admit only patients who need oxygen, according to the statement.

The company said it will also ensure the speedy transfer of patients via ambulances to nearby hospitals in case they require more intensive medical intervention.

"We appreciate the prompt support by AMNS India in setting up this COVID hospital which will help patients in need and address the current oxygen situation. We expect AMNS India to continue their support in our fight against COVID-19," Rupani said.

He said the current surge in COVID cases has been a challenge for all state governments along with the issue of oxygen shortage.

"I thank the Government of Gujarat and CM Vijay Rupani for their support due to which we were able to set up this COVID care hospital in 72 hours.

"Prime Minister on Friday had requested suggestions for tackling the current COVID situation and since AMNS India produces oxygen gas in the Hazira facility, we decided to build this hospital near the facility to help those in need. This will overcome the bottleneck in oxygen supply," Mittal said.

Oommen said, "We thank the Government of Gujarat for its cooperation and I reinforce all possible support from AMNS India in the fight against COVID-19".

The company is committed to standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the government, authorities, and medical personnel who are working relentlessly to safeguard people, he said.

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS India) is a 60:40 joint venture between Lakshmi N Mittal-owned ArcelorMittal and Japan-based Nippon Steel Corporation.

The company is primarily producing gaseous oxygen used for various processes involved in steel making. It has ramped up the production of liquid oxygen substantially to 210 tonnes per day for medical use.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)