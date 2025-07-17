Amaravati, Jul 17 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar on Thursday urged rice millers from the state to avail the opportunity of supplying a large quantity of rice to the Centre.

The minister noted that the central government is ready to procure 50 lakh tonne of Custom Milled Rice (CMR) from the five states--Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

Rice millers should get ready to supply CMR with upto 10 per cent brokenness to the Centre (FCI) to meet the target set for Andhra Pradesh, an official release said.

He asked the rice millers to put forth their proposals to meet the central government's target and added that a pilot project to procure 10,000 tonne rice from East and West Godavari, Konaseema and Eluru districts were successfully executed recently.

Manohar advised the rice millers to avail this opportunity and compete with other states to supply rice to the Centre.

He also directed them to make the necessary arrangements for testing, packing and transport arrangements.

By supplying quality rice to the Centre, Manohar noted that the state will get a good name and uphold brand Andhra Pradesh.

