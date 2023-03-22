New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Chemicals maker Anupam Rasayan India Ltd on Wednesday signed a memorandum of agreement with the Gujarat government for setting up three new plants in Surat and Bharuch with an investment of Rs 670 crore.

The company aims to commission these plants before 2025.

Also Read | Good News for Train Passengers: Indian Railways Lowers Fare of AC-3 Tier Economy Class Ticket; Check Details.

"The investment of Rs 670 crore is in line with the strategic move to expand our operations and strengthen our manufacturing capabilities," company's Managing Director Anand Desai said in a statement.

A large part of the plants will focus on manufacturing Fluorochemicals which will service the demands of existing and potential clients catering to agrochemical, polymers and pharma sectors in Japan, Europe and the US.

Also Read | Adani Airports CEO Arun Bansal Says 'We Want To Be Leading Airport Operators Not Only in India but in World'.

Desai said the new units will bolster the company's growth prospects and allow it to diversify its product offering. "We will introduce niche Fluoro derivatives on exclusive basis for the relevant customer," he added.

The company has six manufacturing facilities in Gujarat with four facilities located at Sachin in Surat, while one of them is located at Jhagadia, Bharuch with an aggregate installed capacity of about 27,200 tonne as on December 31, 2022.

Shares of Anupam Rasayan on Wednesday settled 2.83 per cent up at Rs 828.10 apiece on BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)