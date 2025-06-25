Bengaluru, Jun 25 (PTI) In her journey to defeat cancer, Archana Rao said she involved her social media "friends" every step of the way to keep herself sane. A fitness enthusiast with considerable followers on her Instagram page for her workout reels, Rao said she was diagnosed with breast cancer just as she turned 50 years old, about six months ago.

Rao was one among the 10 cancer survivors who shared their story at an event organised in Bengaluru on Wednesday to launch CanWin, a cancer support group that is open to all, free of cost.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 25, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

An initiative by Apollo Cancer Centres (ACC) to mark the National Cancer Survivors Month, CanWin is rooted in the belief that shared strength can change lives. CanWin will bring together oncologists, psychologists, patients, survivors, caregivers and volunteers to create a community and a safe space for those grasping at a life with cancer.

"In my immediate circle, nobody had cancer. So, they had no clue about the fear that grips you when you are diagnosed with cancer," Rao told PTI.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 25, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

She acknowledges the gratitude she felt when they were there for her, even when they didn't fully understand what she was going through.

"But it was my Insta stories of my journey, which garnered more views than usual, that gave me the strength. It pulled me out of my funk and made me joke about my condition. There is something very cathartic when strangers empathise with you," said Rao to PTI.

Dr Sridhar P S, radiation oncologist at Apollo Cancer Institute at Bannerghatta Road, said even given the fact that support groups can be a double-edged sword at times -- and could easily result in fear mongering -- they have proven themselves to be integral for cancer patients' as well as their caregivers' mental health.

"From my experience, a lot of times patients are unable to talk freely to their friends and relatives as they could to strangers. This could be because they are afraid that they might worry their loved ones unnecessarily by talking about their pain and discomfort," said Dr Sridhar.

Ninety-one years old Mayige Gowda from Chakkalur town in Channapatna, who discovered he had cancer by chance when he went to get his piles treated about four years ago, said he and his two sons had no clue what to do next.

"We thankfully found a good doctor who explained to us why I cannot have surgery at my age," said Gowda, who successfully overcame rectum and throat cancer only with radiation therapy.

His story, pointed out Dr Sridhar, could be inspirational if it is shared on a platform like CanWin. "He never really flinched when he learnt he had cancer and he was also steadfast during the treatment. This kind of strength is something that other cancer patients can draw solace from," he added.

Jayantha Majumdar, 67, a resident of Whitefield Bengaluru, who too had successfully treated his throat cancer with surgery and chemotherapy, said even families of cancer patients need support.

"When a family member is diagnosed with cancer, they too are in for a shock. If there is a support group to share experiences, they can be prepared for the behavioural changes that a patient undergoes during treatment. For instance, they will be prepared for the fact that chemo can make a person irritable," added Majumdar.

Shahina, who won her battle with breast cancer and has remained cancer free for two years now, said the memory of her struggle is still afresh even after two years.

"I could not have made it without the support of family and friends. So many friends called me when I had gone bald because of chemo. They all wore bandanas to stand in solidarity with me. Cancer did strike me like a thunder, but my support group made sure I got through every single day," added the grandmother of two.

Speaking at the event, Dinesh Madhavan, President, Group Oncology and International, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, said when guided by empathy, storytelling becomes a powerful therapeutic tool.

"Initiatives like CanWin can bridge the gap between advanced therapies and emotional resilience and are a must as we move toward more holistic models of care," added Madhavan.

CanWin will facilitate monthly gatherings, storytelling therapy, survivor-led workshops, interaction with experts as well as volunteering opportunities, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)