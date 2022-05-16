Mangaluru, May 16 (PTI) Following are Monday's areca and coconut prices:

Areca (per quintal)

Old Supari: Rs 51,000 to Rs 54,500, model Rs 54,000

New Supari: Rs 40,000 to Rs 45,000, model Rs 43,500

Koka:

Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000, model Rs 24,500

Coconut (per thousand)

1st quality: Rs 18,000 to Rs 25,000, model Rs 20,000

2nd quality: Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000, model Rs 13,000.

