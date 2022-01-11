Kolkata, Jan 10 (PTI) West Bengal Motion Picture Artists' Forum, the only representative body of the artistes in films and TV soaps in the state, has formed a new committee of office-bearers appointing veteran actor Ranjit Mallick as its president and Bengali film hero Jeet as the working president.

Also Read | COVID-19 in India: 5-10% Coronavirus Cases Needed Hospitalisation So Far but Situation May Change Rapidly, Says Centre.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Mumbai: BMC Must Ensure Citizens Are Safe From Omicron Variant, Says Bombay High Court.

Legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee was the president in the past and superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee was the working president of the committee.

The new appointments were announced on Sunday evening.

"In view of the COVID situation we decided against any gathering this year and asked for names of panel office-bearers from forum members and this was the only panel submitted which was unanimously seconded by all the members," Diganta Bagchi, a joint secretary of the new committee, said.

Actors Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Sumanta Mukherjee, Koushik Sen, Aparajita Auddy and Bharat Kaul have been nominated as vice-presidents.

Seasoned actor Shantilal Mukherjee was nominated as the general secretary, while actor Ankush Hazra was one of the two new joint secretaries.

Actor Abir Chatterjee was among the seven members of the new executive council.

The committee will continue to work cohesively to promote the interest of the stakeholders in the industry during the COVID period which has forced the artistes to face serious challenges and situations, Bagchi added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)