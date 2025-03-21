Itanagar, Mar 21 (PTI) The Capital Police arrested two suspected drug peddlers in Chimphu area and seized heroin worth Rs 5 lakh from their possession, an officer said on Friday.

The police also confiscated Rs 40,000 in cash and a two-wheeler from the accused.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana Installment Hike: INR 2,100 Kist To Be Given Only After Financial Position Improves, Says Maharashtra Finance Minster Ajit Pawar.

Capital Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh said based on intelligence inputs, police detained a person while he was allegedly attempting to sell heroin in Chimpu, near here. A packet of the banned substance was seized from his possession.

During questioning, the arrested person admitted to working under a local supplier, who reportedly had more contraband in her possession.

Also Read | Bihar Diwas 2025 Date, Theme, History and Significance: When Is Bihar Day? Know All About the Celebrations of the Day That Marks the Formation of Bihar in 1912.

Following his disclosure, police raided a residence in Bidi Bida village on Zoo Road, where they recovered four additional packets of heroin, collectively weighing around 50 gm, along with Rs 40,000 in cash believed to be drug sale proceeds, the official added.

Preliminary findings indicate that the syndicate procured heroin from Assam and neighbouring states before distributing it across the Itanagar Capital Region through an established network, police said.

Investigations are ongoing to identify others involved.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)