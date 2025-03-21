Bihar Diwas, also popularly known as Bihar Day, is an annual event that is celebrated on March 22 with great enthusiasm by the people of Bihar. This day marks the foundation day of the Indian state of Bihar on March 22, 1912. On this day, the Bihar and Orissa divisions of the Bengal Province were separated to form the Province of Bihar and Orissa in British India. This occasion is a tribute to the rich history, culture, and contributions of Bihar, a land known for its ancient heritage, legacy, and vibrant traditions. The day is a public holiday in Bihar. Bihar Diwas: Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya, Takht Sri Patna Sahib in Patna; 5 Top Places To Visit in Bihar

Every year, the Government of Bihar issues a notification declaring March 22 to be a public holiday to be celebrated as Bihar Day. This holiday applies to all the offices and companies under the jurisdiction of the State and central Government as well as Schools celebrate this day by organising various programmes participated by students. In this article, let’s learn more about the Bihar Diwas 2025 date and the significance of the annual event that marks the formation of Bihar. Bihar Diwas: From Maithili to Angika, 5 Different Languages Commonly Spoken in Bihar State.

Bihar Diwas 2025 Date

Bihar Diwas 2025 falls on Saturday, March 22.

Bihar Diwas 2025 Theme

Bihar Diwas 2025 celebrations will revolve around a designated theme, which is "Advanced Bihar, Developed Bihar"(उन्नत बिहार विकसित बिहार).

Bihar Diwas Significance

Bihar Diwas is observed with great enthusiasm across the state, with cultural programs, educational events, and public celebrations. Schools, colleges, and government institutions organise exhibitions, folk performances, and discussions highlighting Bihar’s rich legacy.

Bihar Diwas celebration was started and celebrated on large scale by Bihar Government in the tenure of Nitish Kumar. The day also serves as an opportunity to recognize Bihar’s progress in fields like agriculture, education, and industry, while promoting unity and pride among its people.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2025 12:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).